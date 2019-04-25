FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Lifetime Achievement Award Banquet to be held May 1

SHERIDAN — The Council of Social Agencies will hold their Human Service Lifetime Achievement Award Banquet on Wednesday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

The 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award honoree is Jim Schlenker for his significant contributions to the community through his volunteer work.

Music will be provided by the Craft Brothers, light refreshments will be served and the public is invited to attend.

The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center is located at 1898 Fort Road in Sheridan.

