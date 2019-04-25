Sheridan Public Arts Council celebrating the arts

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Public Arts Council, Whitney Center for the Arts, SAGE Community Arts, Ucross Foundation, the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and Frackelton’s are coming together to “Celebrate the Arts” April 24-29; hosting concerts, engaging the community in new experiences and cultivating a love of and appreciation for the arts. Most events during Celebrate the Arts are free and open to the public.

Legendary Folk icons, The Kingston Trio, will be performing at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, located at 42 North Main St., Friday, April 26, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the WYO or at www.wyotheater.com.

The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College will host John Roberts y Pan Blanco on Saturday, April 27, at 7 p.m.

The group combines Funk, African and Salsa dance grooves with instrumental solos, all aimed at sharing musical diversity with the audience.

Tickets are available at https://www.whitneyarts.org/event/john-roberts-y-pan-blanco-2/.

The Ucross Foundation, located at 30 Big Red Lane in Ucross, will host Phoebe Adams and Teresa Booth Brown and their show, “Response to Place: COLOR,” which opened Feb. 15 and runs through May 17. “Color in Landscape,” an artist-led workshop, is scheduled on April 28 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Raymond Plank Creative Center. Directly after the workshop, there will be an Artists’ Reception from 3-5 p.m., at the Ucross Art Gallery. Both the workshop and reception are open to the public at no charge.

Visitors to the Brinton Museum in Big Horn can view “Ergo Sum: A Crow a Day” by Karen Bondarchuk. The exhibition features 365 mixed-media works that mark the passing of time that [Bondarchuk’s] mother — diagnosed with dementia in 2010 — no longer was able to do. The exhibition opens Saturday, April 27, with a reception from 3-5 p.m., and will be available for viewing through June 10.

SAGE Community Arts staff, located at 21 West Brundage St., invites the public to view sculpture and photography by Colorado-based artist, Tony Hochstetler through May 24.

The exhibition features 26 original sculptures and 32 original photographs, featuring subjects that include large botanicals, familiar animals like snapping turtles, and more exotic animals such as frilled lizards and a hanging fruit bat. Hochstetler’s photographs include both monotone and color landscapes of Wyoming, Colorado and beyond.

Celebrate the Arts culminates Monday, April 29 with the Tony Hochstetler Exhibition Reception at SAGE Community Arts, and Frackelton’s Dining for a Cause to benefit Celebrate the Arts in Sheridan.

“Sheridan has an especially collaborative, passionate and committed community of artists, arts organizations and patrons,” said Kim Love, Sheridan Public Arts committee chair. “We are proud to partner with our fellow creators and lovers of art to spread the joy and value of the arts throughout Sheridan.”

After a six-year hiatus, Love resurrected Celebrate the Arts as a one-day event in 2017 to commemorate the opening of SAGE Community Arts new space in the Montgomery building downtown, the unveiling of Allan Houser’s downtown sculpture, Interconnection and the launch of Frackelton’s Dining for a Cause.

For inquiries, please contact SAGE Community arts at sageinfo@sageart.org or by calling 307-674-1970.

For a full calendar of events visit www.sheridanpublicarts.com.