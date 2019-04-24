What is Kanopy? How can library users access it?

What? Really? That is awesome! But what is Kanopy? Kanopy is a popular on-demand film streaming service. Patrons have access to more than 30,000 films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, world cinema and educational/informational videos for free. The Kanopy collection includes “Hunt for the Wilder People” and “A Quiet Passion,” award-winning documentaries like the 2017 Oscar®-nominated “I Am Not Your Negro” and Sundance Film Festival winner “52 Tuesdays.”

Did you say “for free?” Kanopy is free for users with a library card; a Sheridan County Library Card is all users need to do to get started streaming films. Kanopy is available at all Sheridan County Public Library branches.

All Branches? Yes; Clearmont, Fulmer (Sheridan), Story and Tongue River (Ranchester.)

What do I need to get started with Kanopy?

Library card holders can access Kanopy and sign up to start streaming films instantly. You also need a device for streaming (computer, television, mobile device, AppleTV, iOS and Chromecast including your phone, iPad or Android tablet.)

Would you like to rewind Oscar nominated and/or Oscar winning movies?

Movies like “Terms of Endearment,” Gary Cooper in “High Noon,” “The Elephant Man,” Cary Grant and Grace Kelly in “To Catch a Thief,” and 2017’s “Loving Vincent” animated film or “Meru” are all available on Kanopy.

What about music/musician documentaries? There are many music documentaries from Suge Knight and Death Row Records, Bob Dylan, California’s Fame High School, Amy Winehouse, violinist Itzhak Perlman, David Bowie, Prince’s Reign of the Prince of Ages, and Dee Dee Ramone. There are also documentaries on world music from places such as Afghanistan, Palestine, Cambodia, Honduras, Spain’s Flamenco music, German folk, British punk, and Indigenous influences on music.

Are there any children’s movies?

There are story time books including my personal favorites, “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus,” “Goodnight, Goodnight Construction Site,” “Giraffe’s Can’t Dance” and “Where the Wild Things Are.” There are also children’s TV series like Cailou, Little Bear, Arthur, Wild Katts, and Learning Languages. For example, Kanopy provides access to Muzzy’s German or Spanish for Kids and Little Pim’s Japanese or Arabic for Kids. For anyone athletically inclined there are sports and fitness instructions on gymnastics, soccer, basketball and baseball.

What about instructional films for adults?

How about improving your golf game, yoga, pilates, beginning tennis, table tennis, backyard golf, qigong, chair yoga, pitching horseshoes, martial arts, even mindful fitness? There is also access to hundreds Great Courses classes.

Wow! Where do I go to start my Kanopy?

To create an account on Kanopy, click “Sign Up” on www.kanopy.com, or on the Sheridan County Public Library’s website: www.sheridanwyolibrary.org, click on FIND, and then click on Online Resources. There you will find a link to http://sheridanwyolibrary.kanopy.com/. After filling in the appropriate information, you will receive an email from KANOPY verifying your account and this is where you will also verify your library card information. There is also a tutorial about creating your account. Currently there is a six credit maximum per month.

If you have any questions, please contact the library at 307-674-8585.

Happy viewing!

Marci Mock is collection development librarian for Sheridan County Public Library System.