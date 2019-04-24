Coffeen Elementary briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday

SHERIDAN — Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon for about 10 minutes after a parent entered the school and created a disruption.

Sheridan Police Department Lt. Travis Koltiska said the incident occurred shortly after school ended and that officers arrived to the scene and quickly de-escalated the situation.

“There was a parent that disregarded their request to stay in the office area that went past the entryway to go back to the classroom to pick up his child,” Koltiska said. “He was agitated. At the time the administrators of the school felt it was (in) their best interest to go on a brief lockdown due to his action. There were never any threats made, directly or indirectly, to any students or any staff there. It was just a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the students.”

The parent, Jason Billings, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. and charged with causing a disturbance in a government facility. Billings will have his initial appearance Thursday in Sheridan County Circuit Court.