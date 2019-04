SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block North Jefferson Street, 11:44 a.m.

• RMA assist, 2200 block West Fifth Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Carbon monoxide detector installation, 300 block West Whitney Street, 4:31 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, Smith Street, 7:05 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 9:03 a.m.

• Medical, Hill View Drive, 10:12 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 11:42 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Medical, Smith Street, 4:41 p.m.

• Medical, North Sheridan Avenue, 6:28 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Trespass warning, Grinnell Plaza, 8:06 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 9:02 a.m.

• Dog at large, Dana Avenue, 9:18 a.m.

• Stalking, Olympus Drive, 9:45 a.m.

• Drug – other, Coffeen Avenue, 10:31 a.m.

• Barking dog, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:44 a.m.

• Shots, Holmes Avenue, 10:56 a.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 11:04 a.m.

• K-9 request, Interstate 90, milepost 16, 11:34 a.m.

• Welfare check, Emerson Street, 12:07 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 1:28 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:08 p.m.

• Drug activity, Avoca Place, 3:31 p.m.

• Dog at large, Demple Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 3:49 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, First Avenue East, 4:51 p.m.

• Open door, North Main Street, 5:25 p.m.

• Welfare check, Leopard Street, 5:32 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Gould Street, 5:44 p.m.

• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 6:43 p.m.

• Barking dog, Bluebird Lane, 8:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 8:17 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Fleming Boulevard, 8:16 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Broadway Street, 8:21 p.m.

• Missing person, Coffeen Avenue, 9:03 p.m.

• Careless driver, Fifth Street, 9:09 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Jefferson Street, 9:24 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Filthy premises, Loucks Street, Banner, 8:26 a.m.

• Animal incident, Crown Drive, Big horn, 10:10 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Huntington Street, Parkman, 11 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 3:47 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Highway 14 West, mile marker 82, Dayton, 7:38 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Prestwick Drive, 8 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:18 p.m.

• Damaged property, Dana Avenue, 9:24 p.m.

• Assist agency, South Jefferson Street, 10:14 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Jason C. Billings, 37, Sheridan, obstructive or disruptive conduct within a government building, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Audrey Estes, 31, Sheridan, shoplifting, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Joseph Kosma, 77, Sheridan, misdemeanor stalking, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 71

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 2