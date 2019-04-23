Generals fall to third in region

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College rodeo team competed in the penultimate rodeo of the regular season, the Casper College Rodeo, last weekend. The Generals finished sixth, accumulating 200 points, while the Lady Generals didn’t register any points.

Dylan Grant led the way for SC, placing second in bull riding with a score of 55 points, and Chance Ames took third in bareback after scoring 154 points.

The Generals dropped to the third in the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings. They have 3,145 points, while Gillette College vaulted into second, boasting 3,166.66 points. The University of Wyoming still leads with 4,785 points.

The Lady Generals held steady at 10th in the region, laying claim to 315 points.

Sheridan College wraps up the regular season next weekend in Laramie at UW’s Rodeo.