Local briefs

John Roberts y Pan Blanco return to WCA

SHERIDAN — Internationally acclaimed Latin funk band John Roberts y Pan Blanco returns to the Whitney Center for the Arts stage for a performance at Sheridan College April 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available for purchase at www.whitneyarts.org or the WCA Box Office during business hours.

John Roberts y Pan Blanco is an eclectic ensemble known for its danceable, original scores influenced by West African, funk, soul, salsa, jazz and R&B and globally inspired lyrics performed in Spanish, English and Portuguese.

Roberts currently teaches jazz, music theory, low brass and world music at Montana State University — Billings. Along with his private studio, he regularly works and performs as a clinician, guest artist and soloist in schools, continuing to hone his skills as an educator by sharing the “real world” of music with his students.

While in Sheridan, Roberts will host a masterclass on jazz and world music April 26 at 4:30 p.m. in Whitney Academic Center Room 137. This informative session is free and open to all.

“The SC Jazz Studies Program is excited to collaborate with Celebrate the Arts to once again host John Roberts on campus,” said Dr. Eric Richards, Whitney Center for the Arts interim director. “He and his musicians set the standard for 21-century real-world musicianship and audience engagement. If you love the exciting, rhythmic sounds of Latin America performed by great musicians, you do not want to miss this show.”

For more information about this and upcoming events at the Whitney Center for the Arts, see www.whitneyarts.org or call 307-675-0360. The Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.

Holy Name organizes Masquerade Dinner Theater

SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic School will present a mystery theater dinner, Betrayed at the Masquerade, April 27 at 5 p.m. at the Sheridan Holiday Inn Convention Center.

Individual tickets are $50 and couples are $80. Each ticket purchased includes a full dinner and an evening of entertainment presented by The Murder Mystery Co. (for ages 21 and older). All proceeds directly benefit the students of Holy Name Catholic School.

Tickets can be purchased at Holy Name Catholic School. For more information, call 307-672-2021.

The Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

Sheridan County YMCA to hold public forums

SHERIDAN — The public is invited to join Sheridan County YMCA board members and staff for a public forum April 25 at 5:30 p.m. or April 27 at 10 a.m. at the Sheridan County YMCA.

The forum will focus on repurposing the existing YMCA facility once the Community Aquatic Center is open and operational.

There will be a short presentation, visual idea boards and the opportunity to share your thoughts. If you are not able to attend either of these forum dates, feedback sheets will be available to fill out.

The Sheridan County YMCA is located at 417 N. Jefferson St.

Tours and refreshments will be available.

First-ever Sheridan College spring dance showcase

SHERIDAN — The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College will host a spring performance by Sheridan College Dance students in Kinnison Hall Wednesday, April 24 at 4 p.m. This inaugural event will showcase students’ work throughout the year and is free and open to the public.

The half-hour performance will feature three student choreographed solo works and a 15-minute work choreographed by Stephanie Koltiska, dance faculty member at Sheridan College. The longer work is a contemporary movement that combines both Koltiska’s modern and ballet level II classes with an original score by Dr. Christian Erickson, Sheridan College music faculty member.

Performers include Koltiska and students Chelsey Varner, Ivy Harbour, Mary Beth Evers, Nicolette Krumberger, Kathleen Schaechterle, Amelia Winter and Marlee Holdeman.

The dance program at Sheridan College continues to grow. Koltiska has provided opportunities for students to work with international performers, most recently with Ballet Jörgen when they were in Sheridan to perform Coppélia at the Whitney Center for the Arts. She hopes to expand the Dance Showcase to a full-length performance in the future.

“We are so proud to be able to share a small taste of what we have been working on all year with the community,” Koltiska said. “Our talented students have worked really hard to make sure it will be an exciting performance.”

A Wyoming native, Koltiska received her bachelor’s in fine arts from Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle. She worked as a freelance modern dance performer in San Francisco for a number of years, most notably performing with La Alternativa (formerly Motion Lab) and Robert Moses’ Kin. She received a master’s in dance performance and pedagogy from SUNY Purchase. While living in New York, she was given the opportunity to perform world-renowned works by choreographers such as Lester Horton, Carmen de Lavallade, Regina Larkin, Lisa Race, Larry Keigwin and Mark Morris Dance, among others. Before becoming a full-time faculty member at Sheridan College in 2016, she taught dance nationally, from small studios to universities to professional companies.

For more information about this and upcoming events at the Whitney Center for the Arts, go to www.whitneyarts.org or call 307-675-0360. The Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.