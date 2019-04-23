FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Local Jaycee earns honors

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Jaycees State President and local Sheridan Jaycees chapter member, Lacey Johnsen, was awarded her pin for completing the 10th Degree of the JCI Passport to Civic Leadership program while attending JCI USA’s National Year-End Awards Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Passport to Civic Leadership program engages members around the world by guiding them through 10 degrees of individual development and leadership skills. While in Indianapolis, Johnsen was also inaugurated as the 2019 Wyoming State President.

The Sheridan Jaycees is the local chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI).

The mission of JCI is to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change. Anyone between the ages of 18 and 40 is welcome to join.

