SHERIDAN — U.S. Bank will host the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Business Before Hours on Wednesday, May 1, from 7-8:30 a.m.

Enjoy morning refreshments, learn more about the hosting business and make business connections.

Business Before Hours is free and open to everyone. For more information, call the Chamber at (307) 672-2485.

U.S. Bank is located at 203 S. Main Street in Sheridan.