Young WyoDems to host officer elections in Casper

CASPER — The Young WyoDem Executive Committee is calling all Wyoming Democrats 14-35 years old.

The committee is holding officer elections at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the University of Wyoming Extension Agricultural Learning Center (2011 Fairgrounds Road) in Casper. Young WyoDems can vote in person or by phone.

Any Young WyoDems interested in running for executive committee positions or introducing resolutions and/or amendments to the bylaws must declare so by 10 a.m. Friday, April 26. The Young Democrats of Wyoming will host elections at the Wyoming Democratic Party State Reorganization Meeting, where participants will have an opportunity to hear from some of the most prominent and influential democrats in the state, as well as connect with other Young WyoDems and gain new skills and ideas.

Learn more about the Young WyoDems and register to participate in the upcoming elections at: www.youngwyodems.org/2019-elections.

For questions or comments contact Shayna Lonoaea-Alexander at shayna@wyodems.org.

