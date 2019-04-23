Election section

Last week, I chatted about the business section of the Wyoming Secretary of State’s website and casually glanced over the elections section of the web page. Like many politicians, the elections tab is already gearing up for the 2020 elections. My suggestion in this column today will be to become familiar with the site before the season ramps up, so when you really need information and you want it quickly, you’ll be able to find it.

Start by navigating to the page: soswy.state.wy.us/elections/default.aspx. This connects to a host of options, including the 2020 election, voting, candidate information, election information, lobbying and an ethics disclosure.

The 2020 election area will start you on the right track in preparing for the 2020 election, starting with the primary and general election date. Next is a list of ballot issues; there is one currently available for constituents to scout. The proposed constitutional amendment will remove the amount of debt a municipality can create for sewer projects and instead allows the legislature to prescribe the debt limit.

Moving to the next box gives voters the opportunity to receive answers for logistical questions regarding voting. For candidates — a world I don’t yet know a lot about — the information box walks through finance tutorials, how to file for office and how to receive voter data order forms.

A new section is the lobbying section, which provides new lobbyist registrations, renewed lobbyist registrations, searches and forms. By not following the lobbyist rules, any person with evidence of the violation may report to law enforcement or the attorney general’s office.

A large local aid is contact information and website links to local county clerks. Eda Schunk Thompson was re-elected as our county clerk last election and is a local resource for all things elections-related. She can be reached by telephone at 307-674-2500 or by email at clerk@sheridancounty.com.

Wyoming citizens may also file complaints for potential election code violations. With mistrust in elections heightening in recent years, constituents can be empowered to let someone know if they believe or have proof of violation during an election.

Finally, the code of ethics, which requires each of the state’s five elected officials and each member of the Wyoming legislature to file a financial disclosure form. With dark money looming as a heated topic, it’s a good way to keep tabs on your elected officials and their financial backing.

You have 483 days until the 2020 primary election; it’s never too early to be informed.