Child struck, injured by school bus

SHERIDAN — A child was struck and seriously injured by a school bus at Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School Monday afternoon, according to a press release from Sheridan Police Department.

At 3:06 p.m., officers responded to the report and, upon arrival, discovered a 6-year-old student lying directly in front of the driver’s side-rear tires of a school bus. According to witnesses, the child ran to the side of the bus as it was leaving the loop in attempts to stop the driver and was pulled beneath the bus. Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Sheridan Fire-Rescue arrived and quickly transported the child to Sheridan Memorial Hospital, the release stated.

As of 4:45 p.m., the child was being flown to Aurora Children’s Hospital in Denver, Colorado, for life-threatening injuries.

The name of the child and others involved will not be released due to the active investigation, SPD stated. The Wyoming Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

The Sheridan Press will release updates as they become available. 

By |Apr. 22, 2019|

