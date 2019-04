The Hub on Smith will host BINGO Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. and Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Green Boomerang is hosting an orange tag sale. Any item of clothing with orange tags are 50 percent off. The Green Boomerang is located at 226 N. Main St.

Bridge will be hosted by The Hub from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday in the Hub Community Room.