Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 8 a.m.

• Grass fire, 2000 Coffeen Avenue, 3:26 p.m.

• Gas leak, 2400 block Aspen Grove Drive, 5:11

• Smoke investigation, 1100 block West Loucks Street, 7:57 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block South Mountain View Drive, 9:21 p.m.

Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 1900 fairway court, 4:05 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 4:22 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday – Sunday

• Reports not available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• DUI, Paradise Park Road, 12:36 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Loucks Street, 1 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Elk Street, 1:16 a.m.

• Suspicious person, West Fifth Street, 1:27 a.m.

• Assist WHP, Sheridan Avenue, 5:52 a.m.

• Warrant service, Fort Road, 5:56 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Olympus Drive, 8:21 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Fourth Avenue East, 8:33 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 8:50 a.m.

• Child abuse cold, Burton Street, 8:47 a.m.

• Stalking cold, North Main Street, 8:53 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:05 a.m.

• Threats; cold, Mydland Road, 9:13 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Highland Avenue, 9:42 a.m.

• Open door, Heartland Drive, 9:50 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sumner Street, 10:10 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 10:53 a.m.

• Drugs scheduled surrender (90 pounds), West 12th Street, 10:53 a.m.

• Evidence disposition, West 12th Street, 11:31 a.m.

• Damaged property, North Main Street, 11:37 a.m.

• Accident, Osprey Boulevard, 12:35 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Sumner Street, 12:38 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Sumner Street, 12:45 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:44 p.m.

• Dog bite, Dana Avenue, 1:09 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:10 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Broadway Street, 1:18 p.m.

• Vandalism cold, 2:03 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Hill Pond Drive, 2:23 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:50 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sugarland Drive, 2:53 p.m.

• Counterfeiting, West Brundage Street, 3:10 p.m.

• Filthy premises, Beaver Street, 3:26 p.m.

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:10 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 4:44 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 5:17 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:10 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 6:15 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 6:19 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 6:22 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Townhouse Place, 6:52 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Alger Avenue, 7:43 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:06 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:27 p.m.

• Barking dog, South Custer Street, 8:33 p.m.

• Trespass progress, North Main Street, 8:59 p.m.

• Medical, South Mountain View, 9:20 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, East Sixth Street, 9:45 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 9:48 p.m.

• Custody dispute, East Burkitt Street, 10:07 p.m.

• Fraud, East Brundage Lane, 9:42 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Brundage Lane, 10:22 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 11:17 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:20 p.m.

Saturday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:06 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:19 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 2:06 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Bellevue Avenue, 2:38 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Long Drive, 8:25 a.m.

• Cat trap, West Sixth Street, 8:35 a.m.

• DUS, Val Vista Street, 9:38 a.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 10:12 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West Works Street, 10:16 a.m.

• Dog at large, 10th Street, 11:28 a.m.

• Found property, Whitney Commons, 1:01 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Heights Avenue, 12:45 p.m.

• Dog at large, Lookout Point Drive, 1:08 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Illinois Street, 1:50 p.m.

• Threat, Beaver Street, 2:33 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 3:02 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Seventh Street, 4:05 p.m.

• Damaged property, North Main Street, 4:12 p.m.

• Animal incident, West Sixth Street, 4:30 p.m.

• Barking dog, College Avenue, 5:21 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Herbert Street, 5:39 p.m.

• Accident, East Alger Avenue, 6:44 p.m.

• Animal dead, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:50 p.m.

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 7:29 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 7:47 p.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 8:48 p.m.

• Threats; cold, Marion Court, 8:52 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Gould Street, 10:01 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Omarr Avenue, 10:53 p.m.

Sunday

• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 2:52 a.m.

• Death investigation (nothing suspicious), Fairway Court, 4:05 a.m.

• DUI, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:22 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 5:16 a.m.

• Illegal parking, West Works Street, 6:54 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Riverside Street, 9:21 a.m.

• Theft cold, Highland Avenue, 9:27 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Spaulding Street, 11:18 a.m.

• Civil dispute, South Tschirgi Street, 1:53 p.m.

• Dog at large, Airport Road, 3:56 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 5:08 p.m.

• Criminal entry, Dana Avenue, 5:13 p.m.

• Domestic, Dana Avenue, 5:29 p.m.

• Found property, Edwards Drive, 6:27 p.m.

• Shots, East Eighth Street, 8:49 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 10:01 p.m.

• Domestic, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 10:48 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• DUI, Paradise Park Road and Big Horn Avenue, 12:36 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 336 and Ulm Road, 7:25 a.m.

• Welfare check, Betty Street, Ranchester, 7:40 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, Ranchester, 9:01 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Bird Farm Road and Highway 335, Big Horn, 9:49 p.m.

• DUI, U.S. Highway 14, mile marker 87, Ranchester, 10:29 p.m.

• Shots, Holmes Avenue, 10:49 p.m.

Saturday

• Animal welfare, Taylor Avenue, 3:05 a.m.

• Motorist assist, West Brundage Lane and Big Horn Avenue, 7:09 a.m.

• Trespass progress, Highway 87, 8:13 a.m.

• Shots, Highway 14 East, mile marker 9, 12:16 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Piney Drive, Banner, 4:22 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 23, 4:58 p.m.

• Harassment, Forestry Street, 7:30 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Highway 335, 9:54 p.m.

Sunday

• Traffic complaint, Big Goose Road, Highway 331, 12:09 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Main Street, Dayton, 2:39 a.m.

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 2:17 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Tia M. Bergen, 32, Sheridan, shoplifting, circuit court; open container, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court; arrested by SPD

• Elisha J. Felicia, 23, Wyola, Montana, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Susan A. Fuller, 28, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Nicholas M. Landon, 33, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Walker L. McMillan, 26, Sheridan, criminal trespass, DUI, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Coy D. Payne, 50, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• John R. Szymaniak, 48, Ranchester, DUI/incapable of safely driving, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Travis L. Vaira, 54, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Hobie R. Crampton Davis, 28, Sheridan, DUS, compulsory auto insurance, driving without interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Larry L. Vaughn, 58, Sheridan, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Catherine L. Alden, 35, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Tyler J. Benton 23, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Trenton K. Kaline, 24, arrested by SPD

• Isaac A. Miller, 33, Sheridan, criminal entry, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Isaiah E. Rice, 19, Sheridan, use/under the influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 76

Female inmate count: 20

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 7

Number of releases for the weekend: 3

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 76

