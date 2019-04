SHERIDAN — Community members are invited to learn about Great Blue Herons Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at 2340 Wetlands Drive in Sheridan.

The event is sponsored by Unplug, a partnership between the Sheridan Community Land Trust and Science Kids, and a supporter of outdoor education programs for families.

For more information call Sarah Mentock at 307-763-0976 or email her at sarah@science-kids.org.

The event location is near Sportsman’s Warehouse. Look for the Unplug sign.