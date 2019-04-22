Fort Phil Kearny hosts talk, walk event

BANNER — The public is invited to a talk or a talk and walk with archaeologist Cody Newton, PhD, at Fort Phil Kearny on Saturday at 10 a.m. His talk is entitled “Walking Back 10,000 Years of Human History on the Western Great Plains and Middle Rocky Mountains.”

Newton studied the archaeology of the western Great Plains and middle Rocky Mountains. His dissertation research focused on the early contact period and the development of Plains Indian equestrianism. Other research topics include Paleoindian studies, early European exploration and settlement, the historic bison robe trade and the Plains Indian Wars.

This event is also an introduction of Fort Phil Kearny’s 4.2-mile walking path. Guests can choose either a gentle walk or continue on to a more rigorous walk to Pilot Knob. Refreshments will be served after the walk. The event is free and open to the public.

Fort Phil Kearny is located at 528 Wagon Box Road in Banner.