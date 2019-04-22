Sheridan Master Gardeners schedule Arbor Day event

SHERIDAN — Master Gardeners will be on hand at the Food Forest in Sheridan April 27 from 10 a.m. to noon, and will demonstrate how to plant a fruit tree, plant a shrub, prune fruit trees and train young grape vines.

This free event is part of many Arbor Day events that will be going on around town and is open to the public.

For more information about the demonstrations that are planned for this particular event, contact Harold Golden at 307-672-8326.

The Food Forest is located on land provided by the city, and is adjacent to the southwest corner of the Thorne-Rider Park. For more information about the Food Forest, contact Carol Leresche at 307-751-4011. This event will also be a chance for interested people to meet and greet local master gardeners. There are currently 10 master gardeners in the Sheridan area.

For more information about the Master Gardener program, contact Donald Legerski at 307-683-7849.