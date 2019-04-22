Chase encourages others to pursue happiness

Academics for All is pleased to honor Jack Chase, son of John and Karen Chase, as this week’s Summit Award finalist. He is a senior at Sheridan High School and currently maintains a 3.875 cumulative GPA. Not only has Chase played soccer and hockey all four years of high school, but he is a member of the National Honor Society and carries a rigorous courseload. His transcript includes Advanced Placement biology and statistics. As a senior he is enrolled in AP calculus and AP environmental science as well as two college-level courses: English 1010 and communications.

As role models in his life, Chase names his father and grandfather. He says his father has taught him to give full effort in everything and to always be a polite young man. Evidence of this is shown as Chase’s high school counselor, Becky Leno, states “Jack is a very soft-spoken and kind young man.”

Further, Timothy Daniels, math teacher at Sheridan High School, adds, “Jack is not only very intelligent, but treats all people with respect. He has so many talents, yet remains humble. I love how he can be quiet and relaxed in school, then flip the switch and be so tenacious in sports.”

Chase said every time he sees his grandfather, he has a smile on his face.

“He always tries to light up the room and he is just a kind, caring, loving man and he will always have a lasting impact on my life,” Chase said.

Chase is an active young man, sharing that he “loves being active, whether outside or playing a sport or working out.”

He believes hockey is the best sport and says it has given him the opportunity to travel nationally and internationally.

Two highlights of his hockey career are winning the 2016 National Championship in Wayne, New Jersey, and traveling to Finland with a United States Junior Select team where he was able to play in a tournament against teams from several countries.

Chase contributes to his community while supporting the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign, the Gold Buckle Club and tutoring high school students. In addition, he has been employed by the Jan Pamela Polo Ranch during the past three summers. He is grateful for all the Sheridan community has provided and states, “I hope to someday give back to this outstanding community.”

Chase’s motto for life is “to find what truly makes you happy and pursue it with dedication and love.” He has certainly found success while living out his motto.

As he looks to the next few years, Chase plans to continue his academic career at University of Wyoming in pursuit of an engineering degree. Academics for All congratulates Chase for his many high school achievements.