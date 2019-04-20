Sagebrush principal to resign at end of school year

SHERIDAN — Earlier this week, Sagebrush Elementary School principal Brett Dahl announced his resignation, effective at the end of the school year, for personal reasons.

In an email sent to Sagebrush parents on Thursday, Dahl said working at the school “has been one of the most satisfying and productive times of my professional life.”

“It has been an honor to serve Sagebrush students and families and to collaborate with a dedicated staff that is among the very best in the state,” Dahl wrote. “While I’ve decided it’s time to take on new challenges, I know great things are in store for your children.”

Dahl, who grew up in Buffalo, began his tenure as Sagebrush principal in 2014. Before that, he served as assistant principal at Sheridan Junior High School for one year and worked as a science teacher in Arizona for 14 years.

“The opportunities afforded me by Sheridan County School District No. 2 have been incredible, and it has been an honor to serve your children as part of this outstanding educational team,” Dahl wrote. “I am grateful to my colleagues, staff and the entire leadership team at SCSD2 for their support and teamwork throughout the years.”

Under Dahl’s leadership, Sagebrush received a Blue Ribbon certification in 2018. The school also was honored with the same award in 2009.

“During my time at Sagebrush, we’ve made great strides in student learning,” Dahl wrote. “Through collaborative teaching and day-in, day-out effort, our teachers have done the right work to ensure that every child reaches their potential.”

SCSD2 assistant superintendent Scott Stults said Dahl informed Sagebrush employees of his decision Wednesday and sent information home to parents and students Thursday.

“[Dahl] is a phenomenal leader, and he will be sorely missed,” Stults said.

SCSD2 will now begin the process to hire Dahl’s replacement. Stults said the school district hopes to have Dahl’s potential replacement presented to the SCSD2 board of trustees for approval by its regular June meeting.

Multiple attempts Friday to reach Dahl for comment were not returned.