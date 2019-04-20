Working to relax after FAB

Last week, I was sitting in the wings of Whitney Center for the Arts with my fellow FAB Women’s Conference committee members, drinking in Elizabeth Gilbert’s keynote address.

Gilbert was sharing her hope for women’s next revolution: relaxing.

As the audience chuckled in surprise, a fellow committee member turned around and whispered to me, “I always think of you as very relaxed.”

I was taken aback and, for some reason, gently insulted — and I told her so.

“Well, that’s interesting,” she laughed.

Gilbert expanded on her philosophy: The women she knows already exemplify the buzzwords of “fierce,” “powerful” or “brave.” But the world is inherently stressful, she continued. This is nothing new. Women have always had challenges, and we always will. So, really, the best way any of us can get through this life — and find the clarity, joy, health and time to be our best selves — is to “breathe through it, and relax.”

Her message resonated. The packed audience roared with approval. I tapped the committee member on the shoulder and said, “OK, I’m not insulted anymore.”

In the week since FAB, I have thought about my initial bristling at being perceived as relaxed. After all, Gilbert’s advice lines up with many maxims: Slow down, check your work, work smarter, not harder. But it also contradicts our culture’s moral praise for industriousness. We tend to regard the people who are busiest as holiest, even if they’re fraying at the seams.

I saw this a lot in New York, where colleagues competed over being the most stressed and friends complained (or, let’s be real, humble bragged) about having the longest work week.

Since moving back to Sheridan, I have appreciated our town’s slower pace and respect for “work-life balance,” which is not just phraseology tossed around by recruiters but a reality. Colleagues and friends are impressed more by your latest backpacking trip than your latest 16-hour work day.

Beyond the comfort of relaxation, Gilbert told us, its state of mind will make you happier, healthier and more productive. But first, you must prioritize your focuses and set up boundaries.

You do not have to work with less energy but instead with more awareness. As your mind becomes clearer, you are readier to embrace your interests on top of the surprises of the day.

So yes, relaxation is my biggest takeaway from FAB. But it was not the only point Gilbert made — and the conference went far beyond her keynote. There was the Woman-of-the-Year lunch, where eight local women were honored and Susan Miller received the top award. Still more inspiring women led eclectic and empowering seminars. Friendships were forged and plans made.

FAB attendees, what did you take away from the conference? How has it affected your day-to-day life since? Shoot me a message at caitlin.addlesperger@thesheridanpress.com. I’ll be relaxing and waiting for you.