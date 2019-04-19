Checking in with former Cowboy hoopsters

The NBA’s regular season came to a close last week, making it an appropriate time to glance back at the season that was and see how some former University of Wyoming players did on the hardwood.

Larry Nance Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers

The former All-Mountain West Conference defender is the only past Wyoming player who currently holds a roster spot on an NBA club. Nance joined the Cavs prior to last year’s trade deadline, and this season, after the departure of LeBron James, Nance has seen an uptick in playing time.

In 67 games, 30 of which he started, Nance averaged 9.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Cleveland is in transition mode, to the say the least, looking to find their post LeBron-era identity. The Cavs signed Nance to sizable extension before the season started — four-year, $45 million — and he looks to be an integral piece for the future of the franchise.

Josh Adams, Raptors 905

The former MWC Player of the Year made his way to the G League after a stint in China. Adams latched onto the Toronto Raptors G League team and has flourished.

In 20 games, he averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest. He helped the Raptors 905 advance to the G League playoffs where they were eliminated in the second round.

Adams is 25 years old and still embodies the same explosiveness he had at UW. He has enjoyed an upward trajectory in his NBA career.

Adams still has a good chance to improve his game in the G League and perhaps earn a spot on an NBA roster next season.

Derek Cooke Jr., Raptors 905

The former Wyoming forward has made a pretty good living in the NBA G League over the last couple of years. After a two-year stint with the Northern Arizona Suns, Cooke has suited up for the Raptors 905 team the past two seasons.

He averaged 8.5 points and 9.9 rebounds per game this year. He still knows how to pick and roll and throw down with the best of them and will have a role in professional basketball for years to come.

Nathan Sobey, Adelaide 36ers (Australia)

The former Wyoming combo guard, an Australian native, thrived in the NBL this season. He averaged 16 points, 5.2 assists, 5 rebounds per game for the 36ers.

Sobey recently signed a three-year deal with the Brisbane Bullets, as he looks for continued strong play in his homeland.

Hayden Dalton, Bakken Bears (Denmark)

The former Wyoming stretch four played in 16 games in his first season of professional basketball. He averaged 7.7 points, 3.5 rebounds per game for the Danish team.

Alan Herndon, Sakarya Buyuksehir (Turkey)

The former Wyoming shot blocker averaged 7.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in his first year of professional basketball. He recently joined the Toyoma Grouses (Japan) and played in one game, scoring 13 points and grabbing five rebounds.

Pokes notes

University of Wyoming’s women’s golf team finished ninth at the Mountain West Conference championships in Rancho Mirage, California.

UW’s Ja’la Henderson was named MWC Field Athlete of the Week after winning the triple jump at the Doug Max Invitational with a leap of 42 feet, 4.25 inches.

Former University of Wyoming basketball player Justin James played in the first day of Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, scoring 16 points.