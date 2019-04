SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys soccer team continued with its winning ways in Casper Thursday. The Broncs dipped out of conference play and toppled Natrona County 3-1 to improve to 5-5 (15 points) on the season.

Toby Jacobs earned Sheridan’s first goal in the 15th minute, and twin brother Wade Jacobs netted the other two scores in the 30th and 72nd minute.

The Broncs, who have won four in a row, travel to Cheyenne Central April 26.