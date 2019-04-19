Big Horn boys, Tongue River girls win track meet

BIG HORN — As he readied the track and field areas Thursday afternoon, Big Horn head coach Kirk McLaughlin worried the windy conditions may cause minor difficulties for the athletes later in the day. He need not have feared, though, as the weather turned out perfectly for a dual track and field meet between Big Horn and Tongue River.

“The wind turned off and it was the most amazing night,” McLaughlin said.

The warm, calm conditions provided a perfect setting for athletes and relay teams to pre-qualify for the state meet next month. The Big Horn boys won with 257 points compared to 84 for Tongue River. The Tongue River girls finished first with 172 points, while Big Horn tallied 159 points.

One of the pre-qualifiers involved the Tongue River girls 1600-meter sprint medley relay team composed of Jane Pendergast, Grace Sopko, Kalie Bocek and Holly Hutchinson that ran a winning time of 4 minutes, 42.46 seconds. The same four Lady Eagles pre-qualified in the 1600-meter relay last week; they won that event Thursday in 4:27.02.

Pendergast said the runners don’t have a specific formula before races other than quality preparation and confidence in each other.

“We just get together and warm up all together and say we’re gonna pre-qual(ify),” Pendergast said.

Pendergast is a freshman, Sopko is a sophomore, Bocek is a junior and Hutchinson is a senior, something that bodes well for the future.

Both of the Tongue River teams feature a number of underclassmen, and Tongue River head coach Steve Hanson said he has enjoyed seeing the growth of the young competitors this season.

“It’s kind of like a very optimistic view of, ‘Wow, look at what could be,’” Hanson said.

Hanson said the girls team, though fairly small in numbers, should make some noise during the remainder of the season.

“Our girls team is very dangerous,” Hanson said. “We’re going to do a little damage and scare some people … We don’t have many, but the girls we have are all just really talented, hard-working young ladies.”

Carleigh Reish won three events for the Lady Eagles. She took first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.80 seconds, won the long jump with a distance of 14 feet, 8.50 inches and placed first in the high jump by clearing 5 feet. Pendergast won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.37 seconds.

For Big Horn, McLaughlin said the girls team is one of many quality 2A teams around the state. The boys team is deeper than McLaughlin anticipated and has a chance to do very well at the state meet if healthy.

Seth Mullinax won the shot put with a distance of 46 feet, 9 inches and took first in the discus with a heave of 120 feet, 8 inches. Kyler Ostler pre-qualified in triple jump with a winning leap of 41 feet, 4.50 inches.

Amelia Gee pre-qualified in shot put with a winning distance of 34 feet, 6 inches. Shyan Davidson won the discus with a toss of 93 feet and placed second in shot put with a distance of 33 feet, 11.75 inches.

After brief weather concerns, Mother Nature cooperated and allowed several athletes to record their personal bests and improve for the state meet.

Both teams compete in the Tongue River Invitational April 26.