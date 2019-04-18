A couple Generals vying for region titles

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College’s Coby Johnson had one goal in mind prior to the start of the rodeo season.

“I was just trying to come over here and make a little bit of a name for myself,” Johnson said.

He has done plenty more than that. With just a couple rodeos left in the regular season, Johnson leads the Central Rocky Mountain Region by a sizable margin.

He leads with 650 points through eight competitions, which is 230 points clear of Lamar Community College’s Nate Hoey. Taking into account that the winning score in any of the eight rodeos this season is between 76 and 164 points, the likelihood of Johnson remaining on top of the standings is high.

But the SC freshman isn’t allowing that comfortable lead to inflate his ego.

“I just kind of think, ‘You’re riding good. Just keep doing what you’re doing. You’re nobody special. You’re just a normal guy,’” Johnson said. “That’s my theory.”

Johnson has won three of the eight rodeos this season — the Sheridan College Rodeo, the Laramie County Community College Rodeo and the Eastern Wyoming Rodeo. Johnson had risen particularly well of late. After two no scores in his first three collegiate rodeos, the SC freshman has boasted scores of 148 and 158 to win two of the last four rodeos.

“When you’re hot, you’re hot,” Johnson said.

While Johnson is leading the pack in bull riding, teammate Chance Ames is trying to play catchup in bareback. The Sheridan College junior trails Chadron State’s Kyle Bloomquist by 115 points.

Ames has slowly worked his way up the standings after a not-so-stellar start to the season. Ames only had a second- and a third-place finish to his name prior to winter break. He hadn’t cracked 150 points, and admittedly didn’t have the right mindset during the fall season.

“I was just fighting my head over silly things,” Ames said. “I was just drawing bad, and I was kind of blaming myself for it and not riding as good as I thought I should. That kind of happens to every athlete I suppose, and I was just taking it to heart and really letting it get to me.”

Ames entered the spring season with a more lighthearted mentality. He focused on having fun in the rodeo arena in his final year at SC.

“I’m going at it with a more fun attitude,” Ames said. “And then when I curl down in the bucking chutes, I’m going to try and be the baddest cat out there.”

And he has lived up to the that billing. Ames took second at the Gillette College Rodeo — the first rodeo of the spring season — before winning both the Eastern Wyoming College Rodeo and the Colorado State University Rodeo.

Ames has logged scores of 155, 154 and 159 as he tries to chase down another region title. He won the bareback Central Rocky Mountain Region championships last season, a year before placing runner-up as a freshman.

The Generals, as a team, sit second in the region with 2,945 points. SC — which has won the last two regional crowns — trails the University of Wyoming by 1,175 points.

The Lady Generals lay claim to the 10th spot in the standings. Madeline Hall paces the team as she holds the region’s No. 9 spot in barrel racing.

Sheridan College travels to the Casper College Rodeo this weekend and finishes up the regular season at the University of Wyoming Rodeo April 26-28.