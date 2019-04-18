SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Carbon monoxide detector install, 600 block Michael Drive, 2:13 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2500 block North Main Street, 8:52 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• Dismissals — Kyrre Winner, Sheridan; River Rick Winner, Sheridan
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suicidal subject, South Jefferson Street, 12:28 a.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 12:32 a.m.
• Domestic, Demple Street, 3:26 a.m.
• Welfare check, Val Vista Street, 8:31 a.m.
• Dog at large, Parker Avenue, 8:31 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 9:18 a.m.
• Lewd acts, Lewis Street, 9:56 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 10:04 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 10:07 a.m.
• Barking dog, Coffeen Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 12:14 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 1:50 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Florence Avenue, 2:09 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:19 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:20 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Lewis Street, 2:57 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Holloway Avenue, 3:15 p.m.
• Runaway, Strahan Parkway, 4:05 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Parker Avenue, 5:26 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:08 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Livestock loose, Dana Avenue, 7:02 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Dana Avenue, 1:23 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Interstate 90 westbound mile marker 23, 5:09 p.m.
• Custody dispute, West 17th Street, 6:41 p.m.
• Livestock loose, West 15th Street, 10:02 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Danny T. August, 37, Worland, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Nicholas J. Bell, 20, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• John T. Johnson, 29, Montana, courtesy hold, out of county court
• Damon T. King, 21, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Nicholas P. Moschonas, 28, Gillette, conspiracy/deliver controlled substance; possession with intent to deliver controlled substance; manufacture/deliver methamphetamine, circuit court
• Rebecca L. Young, 25, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 72
Female inmate count: 20
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7
Number of releases for the previous day: 3