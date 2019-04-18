SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Carbon monoxide detector install, 600 block Michael Drive, 2:13 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2500 block North Main Street, 8:52 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• Dismissals — Kyrre Winner, Sheridan; River Rick Winner, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suicidal subject, South Jefferson Street, 12:28 a.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 12:32 a.m.

• Domestic, Demple Street, 3:26 a.m.

• Welfare check, Val Vista Street, 8:31 a.m.

• Dog at large, Parker Avenue, 8:31 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 9:18 a.m.

• Lewd acts, Lewis Street, 9:56 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 10:04 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 10:07 a.m.

• Barking dog, Coffeen Avenue, 10:58 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 12:14 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:30 p.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 1:50 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Florence Avenue, 2:09 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:19 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:20 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Lewis Street, 2:57 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Holloway Avenue, 3:15 p.m.

• Runaway, Strahan Parkway, 4:05 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Parker Avenue, 5:26 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:08 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Livestock loose, Dana Avenue, 7:02 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Dana Avenue, 1:23 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Interstate 90 westbound mile marker 23, 5:09 p.m.

• Custody dispute, West 17th Street, 6:41 p.m.

• Livestock loose, West 15th Street, 10:02 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Danny T. August, 37, Worland, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Nicholas J. Bell, 20, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• John T. Johnson, 29, Montana, courtesy hold, out of county court

• Damon T. King, 21, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Nicholas P. Moschonas, 28, Gillette, conspiracy/deliver controlled substance; possession with intent to deliver controlled substance; manufacture/deliver methamphetamine, circuit court

• Rebecca L. Young, 25, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 72

Female inmate count: 20

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7

Number of releases for the previous day: 3