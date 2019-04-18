Local briefs

Light of Hope breakfast planned for April 26

SHERIDAN — The annual Light of Hope fundraising breakfast for the Compass Center for Families is scheduled for April 26 at the Holiday Inn-Sheridan Convention Center. Doors open at 7 a.m., and the program will be from 7:30-8:30 a.m.

This year’s breakfast will celebrate the 11th Champion for Children, the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation.

The breakfast is a free event, but attendees must RSVP by April 19. Those interested in attending may register for the breakfast at www.compass4families.org or by calling Tiffany at 307-675-2272. The website also lists a number of ways that businesses, individuals or groups can help support the work of CASA and the Compass Center for Families.

The Holiday Inn-Sheridan Convention Center is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

TRVCC gymnastics classes set for April 19 to May 24

RANCHESTER — Gymnastic classes begin Friday at the Tongue River Valley Community Center and continue through May 24.

Groups are based on age and skill level: Itty Bitty (ages 3-5) meet from 9-9:45 a.m.; Beginner (ages 6 & up) meet from 10-11 a.m.; and Intermediate (ages 6 and older) meet from 11 a.m. to noon.

All classes will take place at the Tongue River Learning Center (the old Tongue River Elementary building).

Sign up at trvcc.org or call the community center at 307-655-9419.

Class size is limited so those wanting to participate are urged to sign up as soon as possible.

The Tongue River Valley Community Center is located at 411 Dayton St. in Ranchester.

Sheridan Community Good Friday Worship

SHERIDAN — A Good Friday worship for the Sheridan community, sponsored by the Sheridan Ministerial Association, will take place at noon Friday at First Christian Church.

Pastors from various denominations will be presenting a one page sermon on the seven last words of Jesus from the cross.

The worship is designed to be approximately one hour, from noon to 1 p.m.

The church is located across the street from Holy Name Catholic School at 102 S. Connor St.