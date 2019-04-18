FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Ucross plans workshop, reception

Home|News|Local News|Ucross plans workshop, reception

CLEARMONT — The Raymond Plank Creative Center and the Ucross Art Gallery are hosting an exhibition “Response to Place: COLOR” with work by Phoebe Adams and Teresa Booth Brown.

On April 26, from noon to 2:30 p.m., the artists, Adams and Brown, will lead a workshop titled “Color and Landscape.”

The workshop is free and open to the public, but space is limited. For more information or to reserve a place, contact Ucross at 307-737-2291 or info@ucross.org.

Immediately following, from 3-5 p.m., there will be a reception with artist talks and refreshments at the Ucross Art Gallery. The reception is free and open to the public. Both events are part of Sheridan’s Celebrate the Arts Weekend.

The Raymond Plank Creative Center and the Ucross Art Gallery are located at 30 Big Red Lane in Clearmont.

By |Apr. 18, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN