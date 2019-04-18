Ucross plans workshop, reception

CLEARMONT — The Raymond Plank Creative Center and the Ucross Art Gallery are hosting an exhibition “Response to Place: COLOR” with work by Phoebe Adams and Teresa Booth Brown.

On April 26, from noon to 2:30 p.m., the artists, Adams and Brown, will lead a workshop titled “Color and Landscape.”

The workshop is free and open to the public, but space is limited. For more information or to reserve a place, contact Ucross at 307-737-2291 or info@ucross.org.

Immediately following, from 3-5 p.m., there will be a reception with artist talks and refreshments at the Ucross Art Gallery. The reception is free and open to the public. Both events are part of Sheridan’s Celebrate the Arts Weekend.

The Raymond Plank Creative Center and the Ucross Art Gallery are located at 30 Big Red Lane in Clearmont.