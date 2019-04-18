Tongue River Valley blood draws scheduled

SHERIDAN — The Ranchester and Dayton community blood draws will be held later this month. The Ranchester draw is scheduled for April 24 from 6:30-9:30 a.m. at Ranchester Community Center, located at 411 Dayton St.

The Dayton blood draw is scheduled for April 25 from 6:30-9:30 a.m. at the Dayton Community Center, located at 1100 Main St.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Unless you are a diabetic, please remember to fast for 12 hours prior to the screening. Drink plenty of water during the fast. Participants can drink black coffee or tea.

Costs for the screenings are: Wellness Panel with TSH — $50, Complete Blood Count — $15, PSA for men — $30, Colorectal Screening Kit — $5, Diabetic Management Panel which includes Glucose and A1c — $35.

Results will be mailed to participants after the blood draw.

Each person who has their blood drawn will be put in a drawing for $25 in Chamber Bucks sponsored by the Tongue River Valley Community Center. One drawing will be held at each location.

The blood draw is sponsored by Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

For information contact Sheridan Memorial Hospital Wellness Manager Sandy Fuller at 307-675-5846.