WYO to present The Kingston Trio

SHERIDAN — Fans of legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio will soon have an opportunity to re-discover their timeless music April 26 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

All three current members — Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Don Marovich — have intrinsic links to and experience with the original group.

Many of their personal memories recall the iconic trio’s performances and journey as folk music made its extraordinary ascent to the pinnacle of popular culture.

This special performance is a part of Sheridan Celebrate the Arts.

All tickets are $37.50 and are available at the WYO box office, online at www.wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084. The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is located at 42 N. Main St.

Apr. 18, 2019

