SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, Blue Sky Court, 8:41 a.m.

• Medical, Martin Avenue, 2:54 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:45 a.m.

• Standby, Smith Street, 4:09 p.m.

• Trauma, Smith Street, 4:09 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 4:31 p.m.

• Trauma, Holly Ponds Drive, 4:42 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 7:36 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• Dismissals — Erika Jorgensen, Sheridan; Bridger Curtis Jorgensen, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Accident, North Main Street, 5:47 a.m.

• Dog bite, Huntington Street, 7:46 a.m.

• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 9:41 a.m.

• Fire drill, DeSmet Avenue, 1:33 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Fifth Street, 3:01 p.m.

• Mental subject, West First Street, 3:54 p.m.

• Assist agency, Marion Street, 4 p.m.

• Found property, First Street, 4:23 p.m.

• Accident, Mydland Road, 3:57 p.m.

• Motorist assist, North Brooks Street, 4:37 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 4:37 p.m.

• Shoot air gun, North Heights Lane, 5:16 p.m.

• Shoplifting, East Brundage Lane, 5:31 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, Arlington Boulevard, 5:56 p.m.

• Domestic, North Custer Street, 6:30 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 7:29 p.m.

• Animal cruelty, Third Street, 8:56 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 11:23 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Fire — other, Ulm Road and Dutch Creek Road, 1:31 a.m.

• Hit and run, Big Horn Avenue and Paradise Park Road, 7:07 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 3:05 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Jordan Anderson, 26, Sheridan, shoplifting, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Starlynn M. Andrews, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Sierra R. Cannon, 27, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystallized form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Gerald E. Hamlin, 30, Sheridan, interfere with officer, possession of a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Milo R. Henson, 44, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, arrested by SCSO

• Jon Hotchkiss, 72, Ballantine, Montana, disorderly conduct public intoxication, disorderly conduct violent, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Christopher M. McClelland, 34, Sheridan, shoplifting, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Nicholas P. Moschonas, 29, Gillette, interfere with officer, circuit court; contempt of court/bench warrant x2, out of county court; arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 72

Female inmate count: 20

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7

Number of releases for the previous day: 3