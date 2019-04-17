Easter events set for weekend

SHERIDAN — Several local organizations have planned events to celebrate the Easter holiday over the weekend.

Friday

• 2:30 p.m. – East Egg Hunt for ages 1-9, children must be accompanied by an adult, Westview Health Care Center, 1990 W. Loucks St., Sheridan

• 7 p.m. – Good Friday Service, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1300 W. 5th Street, Sheridan

• 7 p.m. – Good Friday Service, First Baptist Church, 3179 Big Horn Ave., Sheridan

Saturday

• 9:30 a.m. — Easter EggStravaganza for children 10 and under, Scott Bicentennial Park, Dayton

• 10 a.m. — Easter Egg Hunt Eggs-Travaganza for children up to 8 years old, Thorne-Rider Park (0-3 ages Redle Field; 4-5 ages Barney Park; 6-8 ages playground area by sand volleyball courts). In case of bad weather the location will move to Sheridan High School gyms.

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Easter Carnival, Grace Anglican Church, 1992 W. Fifth St.

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Easter Carnival & Egg Run, Bethesda Worship Center, 5135 Coffeen Ave., Sheridan

Sunday

• 9 and 10 a.m. – Easter Services, First Baptist Church, 3179 Big Horn Ave., Sheridan

• 10 a.m. – Easter Worship Service, Illuminate Church, 38 South Main Street

• 10:30 a.m. – Easter Services, Summit Nazarene at the WYO Theater, 42 N. Main Street

• 10:30 a.m. – Easter Divine Service, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1300 W. 5th Street, Sheridan