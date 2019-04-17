Students, job seekers invited to career fair

SHERIDAN — Students and job seekers are invited to take part in the 2019 Spring Career Network Fair April 23 at Sheridan College Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair will be set up in an exhibit-style format so individuals who are looking for jobs, internships, co-op opportunities or seasonal jobs have the opportunity to meet and network with local employers and learn more about area businesses.

Some participating businesses will also conduct onsite interviews with prospective candidates who attend the event.

The Spring Career Network Fair is free and open to the public. For additional information or questions call the Sheridan College Advising Services at 307-675-0105.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.