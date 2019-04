SHERIDAN — Good Friday worship for the Sheridan community, sponsored by the Sheridan Ministerial Association, will be at noon Friday at First Christian Church.

Pastors from various denominations will present a one-page sermon on the seven last words of Jesus from the cross.

The worship is designed to be approximately one hour, from noon to 1 p.m.

First Christian Church in Sheridan is located across the street from Holy Name Catholic School at 102 S. Connor St.