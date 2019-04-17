Tapestry Dance Company to perform at WYO

SHERIDAN — Tapestry Dance Company will come to the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Students and adults across Sheridan and the surrounding area will learn to tap their feet in syncopated time with the world’s only full-time professional repertory dance company.

Working in a collaborative playground with the dancers of Tapestry, this new work presents a rhythmic journey based on a concept and definition of “taking that first step in changing the world for the better — one step at a time.” Where have we been, what are we doing, where are we going, and how do we get there? are just some of the questions that have brought unique rhythmic responses not only from the pallet of director/choreographer Acia Gray but some of the best young tap dancers on the international stage today — the members of Tapestry Dance Company. Not only are these artists presenting new ensemble work within the entire evening but their own choreography and improvisation all responding to the challenge of our time spent as Americans.

The show is suitable for all ages. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors/military and $12 for students, and can be purchased at the WYO box office or online at www.wyotheater.com.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.