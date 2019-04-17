FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Bower earns national honor through USA Today

SHERIDAN — USA Today High School Sports announced its All-USA Wyoming boys basketball team Tuesday. Sheridan’s Tristan Bower earned first-team honors.

Bower led the Broncs to a 24-2 overall record, averaging 20.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest. Cheyenne East’s Erik Oliver, Campbell County’s Trase Olsen, Kelly Walsh’s Davion McAdam and Green River’s Chase Stoeger rounded out the first team.

Kelly Walsh head coach Randy Roden was named Coach of the Year after he guided the Trojans to the 4A state title.

