Broncs win Gary Benson, stake claim in state race

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys track and field team hadn’t seen Natrona County prior to the Gary Benson Invite Tuesday at Homer Scott Field. All indications pointed to the Mustangs being one of the biggest challengers, along with Sheridan, at the state meet in May.

“This was like an impromptu state meet, seeing how we would do against Natrona and Thunder Basin too,” Sheridan’s Matt Roma said.

Many more teams from around the state will collide in Casper in a month to decide the state crown, but Sheridan made its presence felt among some of Wyoming and Montana’s best Tuesday. The Broncs bested the field, tallying 142.5 points, 37.5 points better than the Mustangs.

Sheridan dominated from the outset. The second running event of the day, the 3,200-meter relay, saw the Broncs obliterate the field. The relay team of Garett Avery, Tim Brown, Alex Garber and Wyatt Shaw — who had not run together this season — bested the second-place team by more than 19 seconds, clocking in at 8 minutes, 16.70 seconds.

“We are pretty happy with it,” Shaw said. “We knew we could go fast, but we didn’t think we’d go 8:16 fast. We all just set to run a 2:06, but we all ran 2:04, 2:02.”

A good chunk of the remaining points were won by the sprinters. Alec Riegert littered the leaderboard with his name. He won the 400-meter dash, recording a time of 50.55, while also topping the field in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.68.

Riegert finished his day — which also included a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash (22.58) — by anchoring the victorious 1,600-meter relay. The team of Roma, Izak Aksamit and Cody Stults placed first with a time of 3:25.70.

Roma won both the 100- and the 200-meter dashes with times of 11.15 and 22.5, respectively. David Standish crossed third in the 3,200-meter run, logging a time of 10:00.13, and Ryan Karajanis placed runner-up in pole vault with mark of 13 feet, 10 inches.

While the Broncs did the majority of their damage on the track, the Lady Broncs scored an abundance of their points in the field.

Jordan Christensen won shot put with a toss of 42-1.5, while she took second in discus with a toss of 125-10. Sheridan, as a team, placed second with 100 points, as Thunder Basin took home the Gary Benson Invitational crown, scoring 117 points.

Sheridan’s Madyson Godwin finished runner-up in the high jump with a mark of 5-2, and Alex Cameron placed third in shot put with a toss of 34-10.

Rachel Petersburg led the charge on the track, crossing second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.94. Zoe Robison also placed second in the 800-meter run, recording a time of 2:28.5.

Katie Turpin finished third in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:54.27, and Piper O’Dell placed third in the 300-meter hurdles (49.06) to round out the Lady Broncs’ top-three finishers.

Sheridan takes Easter weekend off before traveling to Sturgis, South Dakota, April 27.