Rams host Eagles in dual with chance to pre-qualify for state

BIG HORN — Cooper Vollmer breathed a sigh of relief after hearing his time in the 1600-meter run a few weeks ago.

Vollmer, a junior at Tongue River High School, crossed the finish line in 4 minutes, 52.72 seconds at a track meet in Greybull on March 30. His effort was good enough for second place, and it also guaranteed Vollmer a spot at the state track meet in May.

Vollmer’s time came in just under the benchmark needed to pre-qualify for state, meaning he could focus on self-improvement in that race during the remainder of the season.

“You can knock it out and you don’t have to worry about pre-qualifying or placing at regionals to go to state,” Vollmer said. “Then it also gives you a goal to work on, kind of motivates you for the rest of the season.”

Every event in Wyoming high school track and field has a pre-qualifying time, height or distance, meaning athletes can qualify for the state meet at any point in the season by besting the standards. Some competitors qualify later in the season after rounding into top shape, while others punch their ticket to state during their first attempt.

Tongue River has had two individuals — Vollmer and Carleigh Reish — and the girls 1600-meter relay team pre-qualify so far. Big Horn High School, meanwhile, has pre-qualified eight individuals and three relay teams on the boys side, and four individuals on the girls team.

The dual track meet this Thursday between Big Horn and Tongue River provides another chance for athletes to pre-qualify in various events and set themselves up for the rest of the season.

For Big Horn head coach Kirk McLaughlin and Tongue River head coach Steve Hanson, there is some give and take between determining events in which a top athlete will participate. Athletes can compete in a maximum of four events at state but can pre-qualify in as many events as possible.

Every individual’s four events must be determined at the regional meet later in the season, so coaches must weigh whether to put a runner in a relay or individual event, for example.

Big Horn’s Kyler Ostler has pre-qualified in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles this year. He said qualifying in multiple events early allows him to try different races and then determine his best events to compete in at regionals and state.

McLaughlin agreed.

“You can kind of play around with some other events and maybe do other events that will help the event they pre-qual(ify) in,” McLaughlin said. “… It’s a nice early season goal for our top athletes, and then it’s something some of the other kids can work toward.”

McLaughlin and Hanson said if an athlete comes close to qualifying one week, the coaches may hone in on that event the following week to give the athlete the best chance at earning that state ticket.

“If you think they can pre-qualify in a certain event, you might take them out of one event to kind of focus on that for the day (and) get them pre-qualified,” Hanson said.

Hanson said pre-qualifying standards are a good measuring stick for athletes to strive for throughout the season, but he also mentioned the possibility of complacency if an athlete qualifies early.

“We walk that fine edge of, we want kids to pre-qual(ify), we want them to do their best, but we also want to continue to work,” Hanson said. “… Just because you pre-qual(ifi)ed doesn’t mean we can coast.”

Thursday’s dual offers the opportunity for more athletes to qualify for state and improve on their marks earlier in the season.

The meet begins Thursday at Big Horn High School at 5:15 p.m.