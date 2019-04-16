In my From the Hip post last month, I wrote about how I approach an interview. This time, I’ll discuss what I do after the interviews are done and before an article is published: how I write a story.

The first step in crafting a story is essentially a note dump. After talking into the Notes app on my phone with a few major takeaways immediately following an interview, I type those sentences and the rest of the notes I took into a Google Doc. Ideally, I do this as soon as possible after an interview when the conversation is still fresh in my mind. Sometimes it may be a few hours or a day later, though.

The next step involves transcribing interviews, which means listening back to the conversation and picking out the best quotes a person said. I previously spent a lot of time in this stage of the process but have become more selective with quotes. It also helps to write timestamps in my notebook of a particularly powerful quote during the interview so I can easily find it later on my recorder.

After all the notes and quotes are typed up, it’s time to sharpen my focus and write the story. My ideal writing environment involves minimal noise and distraction. Some people prefer writing while listening to music, but that doesn’t suit me best.

I often begin with an introduction and the first few sentences to begin the article on the right foot. Depending on the story, the introduction can involve a specific detail, character introduction or overview of several areas that will be explored further.

Once I feel set with a solid introduction, I usually write the conclusion next. That may seem counterintuitive, but if I have a solid starting point and ending point, the middle portion of the story usually comes together fairly easily. When I’m confident in my beginning and know where I’m eventually headed, the other details can fall into place.

If I’m stuck with how to structure a story or don’t have a perfect introduction yet, I will sometimes go for a walk and mull over the article in my head. I’ve also found that reading quality journalism — for as little as 10 minutes or as long as two hours — can help put me in the right frame of mind to write to the best of my ability.

Once I have a full draft completed, I will read the article at least once from start to finish — more times with a longer or more complicated story — to make any small changes and ensure I am completely comfortable with the narrative and information.

Then, after my editor reads the story and notes any changes, I am good to send my story off for publication and work on finishing the next article.