Hammer to leave Sheridan for Colorado

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College men’s basketball coach Matt Hammer has accepted the head coaching position with NCAA Division II Colorado State University – Pueblo, in Pueblo, Colorado. The department will immediately launch a national search to fill the coaching position, according to Sheridan College Athletic Director Rich Hall.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Coach Hammer,” Hall said. “Matt has carried on the longstanding history of excellence for Sheridan College basketball. I appreciate his integrity and support of student success. He is leaving our basketball program in a solid position.”

In his five years at Sheridan College, Hammer guided the Generals to an overall record of 108-53. His teams have two Region IX North championships along with a trip to the NJCAA national tournament in Hutchison, Kansas, this past March.

Hammer was named Region IX Coach of the Year for 2017-18 and 2018-19. Under Hammer’s leadership, 16 Generals have earned scholarships to Division I programs, in addition to another 12 student-athletes earning scholarships to Division II institutions.

Hammer joined the Generals in the summer 2014 as an assistant coach under then-head coach Steve Smiley. He moved into an interim head coaching role that season when Coach Smiley accepted a coaching position at Weber State in August 2014. Hammer became the permanent head coach in March 2015.

“The success of the basketball program under Matt’s leadership speaks for itself,” Hall said. “He has been a great coach, leader and mentor to his student-athletes on and off the court. I know I speak for not only Sheridan College, but the community as well in saying ‘thank you’ to Coach Hammer for all of his contributions.”

The Generals hope to have a head coach in place mid-summer for the 2019-20 season.