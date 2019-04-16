BH students to perform ‘Three Little Pigs’

SHERIDAN — The Big Horn High School Drama Club will present “The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs” on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Big Horn High School Auditorium.

There are two sides to every story, and when the Big, Bad Wolf takes the stand in Piggsylvania’s Trial of the Century, he finally gets his say. But whether he’ll get a fair trial in a corrupt piggy court is anyone’s guess. Will the pigs’ splashy puppet show make a puppet out of justice, or is the wolf’s catchy song and dance about a sneeze gone wrong all razzle-dazzle? Enter the jury box and decide the fate of Big ‘n’ Bad in this musical adaptation of the hit children’s book.

Admission is free and open to the public. BHHS is located at 333 Highway 335 in Big Horn.