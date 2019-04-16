ACT, Blackfoot to partner on fiber network

SHERIDAN — Advanced Communications Technology and Blackfoot Communications announced a strategic partnership to expand their fiber network footprint, bringing connectivity to businesses of all sizes across the western United States.

With more than 125 years of combined experience, plus a 15-plus year working relationship between ACT and Blackfoot, customers can expect a seamless and time-saving experience when connecting last-mile locations, according to a press release from the companies.

“Over the past several years, ACT and the Range Companies have established a fiber optic network extending from southeast Montana to Denver, Colorado, with interfaces that allow for nationwide connectivity,” said Aaron Sopko, general manager at Advanced Communications Technology. “A partnership with a high caliber company such as Blackfoot Carrier Services will not only extend our reach, but strengthen our offering through a combination of resources. Geographically diverse, low latency routes to major destinations are becoming more important, and ACT is able to accomplish both through partnerships such as this one with Blackfoot.”

Businesses are facing increasing demands to support current and future technologies and applications such as the internet of things, autonomous vehicles, video-first content and augmented reality. This demand will put additional pressure on expanding a connected network. The ACT and Blackfoot partnership will enable customers to quickly turn up connections across a reliable, high-capacity, low- latency fiber backbone.

“We announced our newly established Blackfoot Carrier Services business unit in 2018 and we’re already seeing tremendous interest in partnership opportunities,” said Todd Twete, director of carrier services at Blackfoot Communications. “Expanding our fiber network with partners like ACT will allow businesses to reach their customers across a wider footprint with faster turn-up times and a full suite of voice and data solutions to meet their growing and demanding needs.”

ACT and Blackfoot Carrier Services will be exhibiting at the 2019 International Telecoms Weeks show in Atlanta.

ACT is part of The Range Companies, leaders in technologically advanced communications solutions for residential, business and wholesale customers. To learn more about Advanced Communications Technology, visit www.actaccess.net.

Blackfoot Carrier Services is part of Blackfoot Communications, a provider of advanced application and technology solutions to residential, business and carrier/wholesale customers.