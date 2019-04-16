SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block West Fifth Street, 7:27 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 3:24 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Odor investigation, 2000 block Willow Avenue, 6:46 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Assist, West 12th Street, 5:30 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 10:09 a.m.

• Medical, Bridge Street, 11:21 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 1:36 p.m.

• Medical, Brooks Street, 1:38 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 3:25 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:13 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:47 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 7:39 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 8:57 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:34 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• DUI, North Main Street, 4:15 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, West Fifth Street, 8:31 a.m.

• Accident, Gould Street, 9:32 a.m.

• Theft cold, Long Drive, 11:02 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 11:41 a.m.

• Barking dog, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:49 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 3:31 p.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 3:48 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Seventh Street, 3:55 p.m.

• Drug – other, South Linden Avenue, 4:53 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Birch Street, 5:27 p.m.

• Message, Lewis Street, 5:50 p.m.

• Welfare check, Smith Street, 6:16 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 6:42 p.m.

• Animal found, East Fifth Street, 7:01 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, South Carrington Street, 7:44 p.m.

• Open door, East Burkitt Street, 8:06 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 9:31 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Hit and run, Dayton East Road and Halfway Lane, Ranchester, 8:56 a.m.

• Suicide, Bridge Street, Dayton, 11:21 a.m.

• Assist agency, Heather Lane, Ranchester, 1:50 p.m.

• DUI, citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, Highway 87, mile marker 29, 3:38 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Interstate 90 westbound, milepost 16.5, 6:43 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Stan L. Cruth, 31, Clearmont, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Shaun P. Wolfe, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 67

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 9