Local briefs

Chaney to speak at WCA

SHERIDAN — Deborah Chaney is Sheridan College’s first Theodore Waddell Printmaking Artist-in-Residence and will speak at the Whitney Center for the Arts Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. Her lecture is free and open to the public.

Chaney is a Tamarind Master Printer with more than 12 years experience collaborating and printing with numerous artists from all over the globe. With experience gathered from working in other printing studios and alongside other professional printers, she has established her own independent print studio where she collaborates with artists and print publishers.

Chaney received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in printmaking from University of Tennessee — Knoxville and her Master Printer Certificate from the Tamarind Institute for Lithography in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She has extensive training and experience working in numerous printmaking workshops, including the Tamarind Institute, the Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop in New York City and La Ceiba Gráfica in Coatepec, Veracruz, Mexico. In addition to collaborative printing, she teaches lithography at Pratt Institute, as well as Parsons, The New School for Design, and has taught workshops at Anderson Ranch Art Center, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Center for Contemporary Printmaking and Universidad Autónoma Benito Juárez de Oaxaca, Mexico.

The Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the campus of Sheridan College at 1 Whitney Way.

Keystone Awards set for Thursday

SHERIDAN — The ninth annual Keystone Awards will take place Thursday at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center from 5:30-9 p.m.

Every year The Hub celebrates and honors three individuals who have dedicated their lives to the community. The Keystone Awards are a celebration, modeled after the Kennedy Center Honors, with entertainment, formal awards presentations, a dream vacation raffle, catering, cash bar and an after party.

Tickets are $75 per person or $35 for registered senior center patrons, veterans and students. Tickets can be purchased at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, located at 42 N. Main St.

Faculty Lecture Series continues Thursday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Faculty Lecture Series continues Thursday at the Whitney Center for the Arts from 7-9:30 p.m.

Miranda Miller will present a study of the depiction of single mothers in horror films that have been made since the beginning of the 21st century while looking at a summary of various cycles of the horror genre and how they chose to depict women across several decades.

Refreshments will follow the lecture. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.

For more information call 307-675-0700. The Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the campus of Sheridan College at 1 Whitney Way.

DAR to gather Wednesday

SHERIDAN — Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Wednesday at 1 p.m., at the downtown Sheridan Memorial Hospital community room.

New officers for 2020-2022 wiIl be elected and the program will be emergency survival readiness presented by Marilyn Connally.

The SMH community room is located at 61 S. Gould St.