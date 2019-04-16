TRVCC gymnastics classes begin April 19

RANCHESTER — Gymnastic classes begin Friday at the Tongue River Valley Community Center and continue through May 24.

Groups are based on age and skill level: Itty Bitty (ages 3-5) meet from 9-9:45 a.m.; Beginner (ages 6 & up) meet from 10-11 a.m.; and Intermediate (ages 6 and older) meet from 11 a.m. to noon.

All classes will take place at the Tongue River Learning Center (the old Tongue River Elementary building).

Sign up at trvcc.org or call the community center at 307-655-9419. Class size is limited so those wanting to participate are urged to sign up as soon as possible.

The Tongue River Valley Community Center is located at 411 Dayton St. in Ranchester.