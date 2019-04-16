FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

TRVCC gymnastics classes begin April 19

Home|News|Local News|TRVCC gymnastics classes begin April 19

RANCHESTER — Gymnastic classes begin Friday at the Tongue River Valley Community Center and continue through May 24.

Groups are based on age and skill level: Itty Bitty (ages 3-5) meet from 9-9:45 a.m.; Beginner (ages 6 & up) meet from 10-11 a.m.; and Intermediate (ages 6 and older) meet from 11 a.m. to noon.

All classes will take place at the Tongue River Learning Center (the old Tongue River Elementary building).

Sign up at trvcc.org or call the community center at 307-655-9419. Class size is limited so those wanting to participate are urged to sign up as soon as possible.

The Tongue River Valley Community Center is located at 411 Dayton St. in Ranchester.

By |Apr. 16, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN