Local briefs

DA Davidson to host wealth management presentation

SHERIDAN — Area residents are invited to join D.A. Davidson for an informative presentation by wealth management research professionals James Ragan and Brent Willliams.

Ragan, CFA, is director of wealth management research and Williams, CFA, is a senior research analyst with DA Davidson.

The presentation will be held Tuesday at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center from 5-6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Please RSVP by calling 307-674-6288. The WYO is located at 42 N. Main Street.

Business After Hours planned for Wednesday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Business After Hours Wednesday at Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping from 5-7 p.m.

The event is free and everyone who would enjoy networking, food and fun are welcome to attend. For more information call the Chamber office at (307) 672-2485.

Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping is located at 505 College Meadow Drive.

Child Development Center offering free screenings

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Child Development Center is offering free screenings Tuesday at its main office, located at 345 S. Linden Ave.

Early screening and identification of developmental needs among young children allows experts to create plans to support the needs of those with identified developmental delays. Areas screened include: vision, communication, cognitive, social and emotional, as well as fine and gross motor skills.

To schedule an appointment call 307-672-6610 or book online at www.cdregion2.org.

Volunteers to work on Seed Library

SHERIDAN — There will be a Seed Library workday at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library on Tuesday from 4:30-7 p.m. Volunteers are needed to sort and add new seeds to the library’s collection.

Volunteers will meet in the Fulmer Room and are encouraged to bring their own saved seeds or packaged heirloom seeds, and to check-out the new seeds for the 2019 growing season.

This is a come and go event. The library is located at 335 W. Alger St., in Sheridan.