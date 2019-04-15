FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Local students earn degrees from WGU

Home|News|Local News|Local students earn degrees from WGU

SHERIDAN — Several local residents have earned degrees from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university held its commencement ceremonies last fall and earlier this year to celebrate the recent graduation of nearly 22,000 students from across the country.

* Amy Vanderhoef of Sheridan has earned her Bachelor of Science, nursing

* Blake Spiegelberg of Sheridan has earned his Master of Business Administration, health care management

* Faith Cole of Sheridan has earned her Master of Science, nursing — leadership and management (RN to MSN)

* Jennifer Stolburg of Sheridan has earned her Master of Science, management and leadership

* Marni Siebke of Sheridan has earned her Bachelor of Science, nursing

* McKinley Baumgartner of Sheridan has earned her Bachelor of Science, business — health care management

* Patrick Cossel of Sheridan has earned his Master of Business Administration

* Scott Martinsen of Sheridan has earned his Master of Business Administration, IT management.

By |Apr. 15, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN