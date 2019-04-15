Local students earn degrees from WGU

SHERIDAN — Several local residents have earned degrees from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university held its commencement ceremonies last fall and earlier this year to celebrate the recent graduation of nearly 22,000 students from across the country.

* Amy Vanderhoef of Sheridan has earned her Bachelor of Science, nursing

* Blake Spiegelberg of Sheridan has earned his Master of Business Administration, health care management

* Faith Cole of Sheridan has earned her Master of Science, nursing — leadership and management (RN to MSN)

* Jennifer Stolburg of Sheridan has earned her Master of Science, management and leadership

* Marni Siebke of Sheridan has earned her Bachelor of Science, nursing

* McKinley Baumgartner of Sheridan has earned her Bachelor of Science, business — health care management

* Patrick Cossel of Sheridan has earned his Master of Business Administration

* Scott Martinsen of Sheridan has earned his Master of Business Administration, IT management.