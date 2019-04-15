Julian to read poetry at library Saturday morning

SHERIDAN — Tyler Julian will read from his full-length poetry debut, “Wyoming: The Next Question to Ask (to Answer)” at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Inner Circle.

Books will be available for purchase at the event and Tyler will be signing books after the reading.

Julian is originally from Wyoming, though he currently resides in Mesilla, New Mexico, with his wife. He is a Master of Fine Arts candidate in New Mexico State University’s fiction program and is an assistant poetry editor for Puerto del Sol. In addition to his newest book, his work has been published in Burnt Pine Magazine, Oasis, Wyoming Magazine and Cigar City Poetry Journal.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.