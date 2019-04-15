FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Julian to read poetry at library Saturday morning

Home|News|Local News|Julian to read poetry at library Saturday morning

SHERIDAN — Tyler Julian will read from his full-length poetry debut, “Wyoming: The Next Question to Ask (to Answer)” at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Inner Circle.

Books will be available for purchase at the event and Tyler will be signing books after the reading.

Julian is originally from Wyoming, though he currently resides in Mesilla, New Mexico, with his wife. He is a Master of Fine Arts candidate in New Mexico State University’s fiction program and is an assistant poetry editor for Puerto del Sol. In addition to his newest book, his work has been published in Burnt Pine Magazine, Oasis, Wyoming Magazine and Cigar City Poetry Journal.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.

By |Apr. 15, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN