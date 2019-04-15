FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Banff Film Festival set for April 23

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Wilderness Association and the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will team up to bring The Banff Mountain Film Festival to Sheridan for its 10th year.

This year’s show of nine outdoor adventure films especially selected for Sheridan will be April 23 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale now at the WYO box office and cost $20 for adults and $10 for students.

For more information see www.wildwyo.org or contact WWA at edith@wildwyo.org or 307-672-2751.

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is located at 42 N. Main St.

