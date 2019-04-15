FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 8:12 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block North Main Street, 9:38 a.m.

Saturday

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 1:56 a.m.

• RMA assist, 100 block West 11th Street, 3:52 a.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 900 block East Brundage Lane, 5:19 a.m.

• Smoke detector installed, 900 block Pioneer Road, 4:34 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• No calls reported.

Saturday

• Assault, 2100 block North Main Street, 6:27 a.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 12:12 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 9:34 a.m.

• Medical, Absaraka Street, 10:15 a.m.

• Medical, Martin Avenue, 10:35 a.m.

• Medical, Omarr Avenue, 12:06 p.m.

• Medical, I-90 westbound, time not included

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 12:49 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 8:17 p.m.

• Trauma, Gladstone Street, time not included

Saturday

• Medical, West 11th Street, 3:52 p.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 6:27 a.m.

• Medical, West Sunset Drive, 8 a.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Court, 9:33 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 3:46 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 6:30 p.m.

• Medical, Saberton Street, 8:32 p.m.

• Medical, Dana Avenue, 9:27 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 10:32 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 10:18 p.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 11:56 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, Brundage Lane, 5:19 a.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 8:21 a.m.

• Medical, Roberts Drive, 10:19 a.m.

• Trauma, Highway 14 West, 10:59 a.m.

• Trauma, West 11th Street, 4:13 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 5:19 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 7:39 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:10 p.m.

• Medical, Aspen Lane, 11:41 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Verbal domestic, North Timberline Drive, 12:18 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 4:05 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 7:53 a.m.

• Drug – other, Avoca Place, 8:01 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:32 a.m.

• Assist agency, Dana Avenue, 10:51 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:10 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:03 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 1:19 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 1:21 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 1:44 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Crook Street, 1:52 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, First Street, 2:10 p.m.

• Domestic, North Custer Street, 2:18 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 2:55 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 3:10 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 4:42 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 5:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 5:21 p.m.

• Dog bite, North Linden Avenue, 6:54 p.m.

• Threats; cold, North Main Street, 7:36 p.m.

• Barking dog, Sherman Avenue, 8:24 p.m.

• Traffic stop, North Main Street, 8:18 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 9:06 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Gladstone Street, 9:12 p.m.

• Barking dog, South Custer Street, 9:43 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Main Street, 10:50 p.m.

• Stalking, Avoca Place, 11:53 p.m.

• DUI, Grinnell Plaza, 11:52 p.m.

Saturday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:18 a.m.

• Road hazard, North Main Street, 2:17 a.m.

• Assist SO, Fort Road, 2:41 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dunnuck Street, 4:44 a.m.

• Assault in progress, Decker Road, 6:21 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Frank Street, 6:41 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 6:49 a.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 9:20 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Nebraska Street, 10:41 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:44 a.m.

• Public intoxication, East Ninth Street, 11:29 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Mydland Road, 12:07 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Canfield Street, 2:40 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Jefferson Street, 3:29 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 4:34 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, North Main Street, 6:21 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, West Fifth Street, 8:06 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Loucks Street, 9:05 p.m.

• DUI, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:46 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:50 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 2:56 a.m.

• Suspicious person, First Street, 4:48 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Brooks Street, 6:28 a.m.

• Test, West 12th Street, 6:25 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highland Avenue, 10:03 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 11:11 a.m.

• Barking dog, Osprey Boulevard, 12:12 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Sugarland Drive, 12:16 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Heights Drive, 1:58 p.m.

• Dog at large, Park Street, 4:49 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 6 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Seventh Street, 6:12 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 6:10 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Sheridan area, 6:41 p.m.

• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 9:33 p.m.

• Fraud, West Eighth Street, 9:59 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Avoca Avenue, 10:55 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Family dispute, Madoc Street, Arvada, 11:39 a.m.

• Medical, Interstate 90, 12:08 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 1:34 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Fifth Street and North Main Street, 5:24 p.m.

• Animal incident, Highway 87, Banner, 9:38 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Box Cross Road and Upper Road, 10:52 p.m.

Saturday

• Open door, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 12 a.m.

• Damaged property, Fort Road, 12:07 a.m.

• Lost property, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 12:15 a.m.

• Pursuit/eluding, Fort Road, 2:27 a.m.

• Assault, Decker Road, 6:21 a.m.

• Trespass progress, Smith Creek Road, Dayton, 3:35 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Wyarno Road, 6:10 p.m.

• Family dispute, Turnberry Drive, 7:30 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Big Horn Avenue, 9:49 p.m.

Sunday

• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 6:54 a.m.

• Hit and run, Skinner Street, 7:57 a.m.

• Theft cold, Pass Creek Road, Parkman, 2:34 p.m.

• Damaged property, Smith Creek Road, Dayton, 4:55 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Fourth Avenue, Dayton, 6:26 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Justin E. Barton, 20, Overland Park, Kansas, courtesy hold from another jurisdiction, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Vincent M. Davis, 28, Sheridan, AOAA sanction, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Anthony A. Pretty On Top, 34, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Jason Smith, 43, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court; disorderly conduct abusive language, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Kyle W. Wood, 26, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Catherine L. Alden, 35, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, possession of a controlled substance in powder/crystal form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kasey L. Brown, 49, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Scott W. Claus, 67, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Aaron B. Ilg, 41, Sheridan, DUI, elude an officer, interfere with officer, property destruction and defacing, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Howard R. Unselt, 61, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• No arrests reported.

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 74

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 8

Number of releases for the weekend: 6

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 75

