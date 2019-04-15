SkyWest Airlines chosen as statewide service

SHERIDAN — Members of a previously appointed state legislative group and other air service experts have selected SkyWest Airlines to enter into negotiations for a long-term contract to provide air service to as many as four Wyoming cities.

A selection committee consisting of two Wyoming legislators, who served on the Commercial Air Service Improvement Council, two aeronautics commissioners and other air service experts worked with the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Procurement Office to select SkyWest Airlines to enter into negotiations to provide air service to Gillette, Riverton, Rock Springs and Sheridan.

The committee found the SkyWest/United Express proposal to be the best choice to continue carrying out the mission and accomplishing the goals of the Commercial Air Service Improvement Plan. Details of the contract and service, which would be branded United Express and operated by SkyWest, will be negotiated next.

The plan was developed by the Commercial Air Service Improvement Council, which was formed by the Wyoming legislature in the 2018 legislative session and included 11 community and legislative stakeholders from around the state.

The council’s mission was to develop a long-term plan that provides recommendations on how to achieve more efficient, stable, reliable air service in the state of Wyoming.

“This announcement, and any potential agreement with SkyWest, does not impact Sheridan’s current air service agreement with Denver Air Connection,” said Shawn Parker, president of the Sheridan-Johnson County Critical Air Service Team.

“Our partnership with DAC will continue at least through January 11, 2019, with regularly scheduled service” he said. “CAST, the City of Sheridan and Sheridan County plans to work closely with the State of Wyoming on an air service plan that benefits best our community. It is still too early to know whether our future service will be provided by SkyWest or DAC. DAC has been a tremendous partner since we first flew together in November 2015, and has helped prove that air service works in Sheridan.”